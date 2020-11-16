Capcom: they admit the information has been stolen

The Japanese company, which is in talks with the authorities to assess its options, ensures that user information is secure.

Capcom has been the victim of a hacker attack. This has been recognized by the company in an official statement published on its website. The creators of Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil Village admit the theft of important information, but maintain that so far they have not detected any security breaches regarding player data. The Japanese have apologized profusely to their shareholders, while confirming that they are working with the authorities to regain control of the situation.

Those in Osaka have certified the possibility that additional personal and corporate data may have been stolen. What is known is the following:

Personal information: 9

Personal information of former employees: 5 (name and signature: 2; name and address: 1; passport information: 4

Employee personal information: 4 (name: 3; name and signature: 1)

Other information:

Sales reports

Financial information

Other potentially compromised data

Personal information (clients, partners): maximum 350,000 approximately

Japan: Customer Service Information (134,000). Names, addresses, phone numbers, email.

United States: Capcom Store member information (14,000). Names, birthdays, email addresses. Also from the members of the Esports website (4,000).

List of shareholders (about 40,000). Names, addresses, shareholder number, number of shareholders.

Former employees (including family information): 28,000; candidate information (125,000 people). Names, birthdays, addresses, phone numbers, email, photos.

The first statement

“On the morning of November 2, 2020, some Capcom Group networks began experiencing issues that affected access to certain systems, including email and servers. The company has confirmed that it was due to unauthorized access carried out by a third party, which caused certain operations to be halted as of November 2 ”, they publish in the official statement. “Capcom expressed its deepest regret for the inconvenience this may cause to its various shareholders.”

According to the statement, “there is currently no indication that customer information” is compromised in any way. This problem has not interfered in the online services of the games or in the different web pages of the group. “At this time, Capcom is consulting with the police and other authorities while conducting an investigation” in order to return to normality. “The company will continue to offer relevant updates” in order to provide information with transparency.

Capcom is working on several games for the new generation of consoles. One of the most anticipated titles is Resident Evil Village, the eighth main installment of the saga. It will go on sale throughout the next year 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.



