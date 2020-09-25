Capcom studies bringing Resident Evil 8 Village to PS4

Although the title is planned for the new generation of consoles, the team wants to release it on current machines.

Rumors about Resident Evil Village on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have not been fully confirmed, but there has been a nod from Capcom to this circumstance. And it is that the Japanese company has participated in a virtual conference during the Tokyo Game Show 2020, where they have shown some news about their next video games. How could it be otherwise, survival horror has had its moment. According to the Japanese, they cannot “promise anything”, but they are considering the launch of the video game also in the present generation of consoles.

The eighth installment of the saga, which will take place years after the events narrated in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, was initially announced as an exclusive title for the new generation of machine, that is, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

Beyond the graphics

The game will benefit from the benefits of the new hardware, so it will not only offer renewed graphics, but also other peculiarities that were not possible in the past generation. One of them is sound. While Microsoft’s consoles use Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, Sony uses their own technology, which they refer to as 3D Audio Tempest: “Audio is a key feature to really enhance the next-gen experience with PS5,” said Jin. Takeuchi in a post on the official PlayStation blog. “It’s almost as if 3D audio technology was specifically designed for horror games. Before, to get that spatial audio, players had to invest a lot of their time and money. Now, just by putting on headphones, they can enjoy the full 3D audio experience. ”

Resident Evil Village does not have a specific release date, although it is confirmed that it will come out sometime in 2021. Ethan’s story and all the story arcs of the seventh installment will be closed in this production, in which old acquaintances of the saga.



