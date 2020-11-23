Capcom Retro Station brings Mega Man games

Imitating an arcade, Retro Station is the new mini console produced by developer Capcom. Recently, the first details were revealed on the device’s page on Amazon Japan.

In the spotlight, the video game has ten classic franchise games from the Japanese studio in its internal memory. Thus, there will be five from the Street Fighter series and five other Mega Man titles.

Although it was not officially announced by Capcom, the page on the store features several details about the Retro Station. For example, it features an 8-inch screen and a high-quality sound system.

With just over 2 KG, the mini console is 32 cm high by 28 cm wide and 31 cm deep. In addition, the model has an HDMI output and a headphone jack. Also revealed were the games that will come in the internal memory:

Mega Man Games

Mega Man The Power Battle

Mega Man 2 The Power Fighters

Mega Man X

Mega Man & Bass (Japanese version for consoles)

Street Fighter Games

Street Fighter II

Street Fighter II Champion Edition

Super Street Fighter II

Super Street Fighter II Turbo

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Price and release date in Japan

According to information from Amazon, Retro Station will be launched on December 1, 2020 in Japan. Therefore, it should be sold for 21780 yen – about R $ 1120.00 in the current conversion (11/23).

Finally, the console will be manufactured by Gantaku, the same company responsible for the NeoGeo mini models. What’s up? Did you like Capcom’s new retro device?



