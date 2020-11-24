Capcom Retro Station, arcade console with 10 games

Amazon Japan anticipates the existence of this new “mini” console, which is really a table arcade machine with various games.

Amazon Japan has revealed the existence of Retro Station, a new mini arcade machine from Capcom that will include a total of ten classic arcade games from the company; five works from the Street Fighter saga and five from Mega Man. Although Capcom has not revealed the existence of this “mini” console, it is expected that its official presentation will take place in the near future. We already know all its details, list of games included.

Retro Station, a “mini” arcade machine with 10 Capcom games

According to the well-known chain (via Siliconera and Renka_Schedule), this is a premium product designed to be used on a table, as if it were an arcade controller, due to its flat layout. Retro Station will feature an eight-inch diagonal screen, high-quality materials, six action buttons, an arcade-style lever, and Start and Select buttons. It weighs 2.1 kg and its measurements are as follows: 329 mm x 280 mm x 315 mm.

The price of Retro Station, in the absence of official confirmation from Capcom and tax-free, is 21,780 yen, which at the exchange rate translates to 210 dollars or 175.86 euros, according to the current currency exchange. The type of panel that will be incorporated for the screen, audio options or aspects such as the interface is still unknown, something that fans of arcade machines are passionate about; however, in one of the images we see that the video and audio output port will be mainly HDMI. Here we leave the complete list of ten confirmed games, all corresponding to the famous Capcom intellectual properties.

Mega Man Series Saga

Mega Man The Power Battle

Mega Man 2 The Power Fighters

Mega man x

Mega Man Soccer

Mega Man & Bass (Japanese console version)

Street Fighter Saga

Street fighter II

Street Fighter II ’Champion Edition

Super Street Fighter II

Super Street Fighter II Turbo

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo



