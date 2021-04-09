Capcom resumes Resident Evil Re: Verse beta after server issues

Capcom interrupts the multiplayer demo of the title in the absence of being able to solve the matchmaking problems. Soon they will give a new date.[Update] Capcom has resumed the open beta of the game after fixing some of the major issues.

Capcom has suspended the open beta of Resident Evil Re: Verse. The multiplayer title, based on the survival horror series and included in all copies of Resident Evil Village, called on users to be able to test these multiplayer games from their homes and thus put the stress capacity of the servers to the test. Different problems reported in matchmaking (pairing of players in each game) have led to this interruption.

“We are investigating the problems with the matchmaking service of the Resident Evil Re: Verse open beta,” they begin by saying in a statement posted on Twitter this Thursday afternoon. The beta will be suspended until further notice; Meanwhile, the Capcom Dev 1 support team continues to investigate what happened.

At first, the intention is that all players could play comfortably from April 8 at 08:00 (CEST) until April 11, but it will not be possible.

What’s on Resident Evil Re: Verse: Premiere May 7

Resident Evil Re: Verse is a strictly multiplayer proposal with a multitude of characters from the saga – in commemoration of the series’ 25th anniversary – in battles with up to 6 players at the same time. The goal is none other than to be the last survivor standing. We will have different scenarios and customization options with which to make the experience something more unique; in fact, there will be a comic-style visual filter, but it won’t be required.

Resident Evil Re: Verse will be released on May 7 on PS4, Xbox One and PC; on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S we can run it freely through backward compatibility. It will be that same day when the highly anticipated Resident Evil Village, the eighth main chapter of the Capcom series that will also serve as a continuation for the celebrated Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, hits the stores. In this case, we will have a native version on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, whose performance will be much better than on last generation consoles.