Capcom Releases New updates for Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7

As both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S approach their two-year anniversary, it’s no surprise that Capcom is updating its fan-favorite Resident Evil games to the next generation. The Resident Evil franchise is one of the most popular and popular survival horror games with both first—person and third-person games, giving players a diverse experience and gameplay.

Amid rumors and leaks about Resident Evil 9, Capcom is working hard to create remakes and updates for existing games, which is great news for fans who own next-generation consoles and would like to relive the adventures from previous franchise games. Thus, the versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are the long—awaited releases in the “updated for next-generation consoles” library of games released over the past couple of days. years.

Capcom has announced updates for these fan-favorite Resident Evil games at an exciting time, and fans will surely want to get their hands on the next-generation versions of these games. The games use ray tracing, which dynamically reproduces light reflections from mirrors and water surfaces. In addition, thanks to the increased processing speed of the new generation of hardware, games also have a higher frame rate without loss of graphical accuracy. Now there is 3D audio support and accelerated loading.

Since so many games are getting next-generation updates, it’s important for players to know exactly what is being updated and how they can get updated versions. So here’s a list of what you need to know about next-generation console updates for Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7:

Players who have purchased PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions of the games are eligible for updates. Capcom warns players to be careful with recurring purchases. The Steam version of the games will be updated after the patch is released. Please note that the Stem version only supports DirectX12. Saving data from the current generation versions can be transmitted. Resident Evil Resistance, unfortunately, is not part of the update. The cost of Resident Evil 2: PlayStation 5: discounted $11.99 until 14.09.22. Xbox Series X/S: $ 39.99. The cost of Resident Evil 3: PlayStation 5: discounted $ 11.99 until 09/14/12. Xbox Series X/S: $ 39.99. The cost of Resident Evil 7: PlayStation 5: discounted $ 9.99 until 09/14/12. Xbox Series X/S: $19.99.

Now Resident Evil is actively developing, for example, Resident Evil Village is getting a version for PS VR2, and fans are very happy to receive more and more content for one of their favorite survival horror franchises.

New generation updates for Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 are already available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.