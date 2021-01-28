Capcom records record profits with Monster Hunter

The stage has been very good for Capcom, as the veteran producer announced record profits over the past nine months! As of December 31, 2020, its sales were up 22.6% and profit from operations jumped 32% (reaching about $ 233 million)!

Most responsible for the feat were the Monster Hunter and Resident Evil series, with a strong focus on digital businesses. During this period, more than 300 thousand copies of Resident Evil 3 Remake, 300 thousand Resident Evil 7, 350 thousand Resident Evil 2 Remake, 400 thousand Monster Hunter World and 600 thousand Monster Hunter World Iceborne were sold!

With these great results, Capcom told its shareholders that they should expect a profit of another 20% in the next fiscal year, as the Monster Hunter Rise pre-orders are doing very well, and Resident Evil 3 Remake is managing to sell above than expected.

Were you happy with Capcom’s results? What is your favorite game from the producer? Comment below!