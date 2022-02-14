Capcom Opens A Mysterious Website With A Countdown

Capcom: Nothing is specified about the nature of the announcement on the new site opened by the Japanese company. Capcom has surprisingly launched a website that anticipates the announcement of a new project. The Japanese company has limited itself to placing a countdown, which places us until next February 21 (February 20 in Japanese time). The page leaves no apparent clue as to what they are up to.

Below we offer you a broken down list with the schedules depending on the country in which you are.

At what time is the new Capcom revealed in Spain, Latin America and the United States?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 a.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 a.m.

Argentina: at 3:00 a.m.

Bolivia: at 2:00 a.m.

Brazil: at 3:00 a.m.

Chile: at 3:00 a.m.

Colombia: at 1:00 a.m.

Costa Rica: at 00:00 hours

Cuba: at 1:00 a.m.

Ecuador: at 1:00 a.m.

El Salvador: at 00:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 a.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 00:00 hours

Honduras: at 00:00 hours

Mexico: at 00:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 00:00 hours

Panama: at 1:00 a.m.

Paraguay: at 3:00 a.m.

Peru: at 1:00 a.m.

Puerto Rico: at 2:00 a.m.

Dominican Republic: at 2:00 a.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 a.m.

Venezuela: at 2:00 a.m.

The most recent leaks focus on Resident Evil 4 Remake, a title that has not been officially confirmed by Capcom, despite the fact that the Japanese studio has interspersed new installments with revamped versions of the classics in recent years. Both the second and third installments received adaptations to modern systems, reimagined versions that go beyond graphic changes and explore different plot lines and different gameplay concepts.

The future of the Street Fighter saga is also on the table, as it celebrates its 35th anniversary. On the other hand, the fifth chapter has already completed its commercial journey. In other words, there will be no more content updates.