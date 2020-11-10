Capcom, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne last update

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

In a message posted on the official Twitter profile for the Monster Hunter series, Capcom detailed what players can expect from update 15.10 for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

The information released shows that the community will find an adjustment in the scale of the battle against Safi’jiiva Red Dragon Siege for one or two Hunters, in addition to temporary content appearing permanently in the game – that is, the community will have access to “practically all” event missions, including rotating the Astera and Seliana festivals every two weeks.

It is worth mentioning that these news should arrive at the game in early December, but without an exact date for that to happen.

