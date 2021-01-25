Capcom keeps hiding Ethan Winters’ face

The main character, who debuted in the seventh installment of the saga, will repeat his role in the new and terrifying adventure of the saga.

For whatever reason, Capcom has decided to keep Ethan Winters’ face in the shadows. The protagonist of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard will return in Resident Evil Village as the main character. As in the previous chapter, players will play Ethan from a first-person perspective, so the different trailers have not hinted at how the character will look in the game. Kotaku has noticed that the promotional arts do not reveal his face either.

Whether hiding behind his gun or his hand, Ethan doesn’t seem to be up to the job of showing what he looks like, at least not yet. Capcom, for its part, has not explained the reasons for this mystery. In the recently released demo, which will not be part of the main game, we don’t even handle Ethan, so he doesn’t appear at all. There are still a few months until the launch of the game, but it remains to be seen if the Japanese company decides to keep the secret until the final game arrives.

In Ethan Winters boots

Resident Evil Village is the eighth main chapter in Capcom’s popular survival horror saga. It is a direct continuation of the previous game, so it is expected that some previously presented plot lines will be closed. This time, players will visit a strange town full of creatures of the night. As if that weren’t enough, a powerful witch dwells within the walls of an elegant mansion.

The title was originally announced as a next-gen video game, but will eventually see the light of day on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. The Maiden demo is available for free, but only for users of Sony’s new machine. Capcom has dropped that there will be a second demo, this time more focused on the gameplay than on demonstrating its audiovisual potential.