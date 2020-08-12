Capcom hesitant to raise the price of next gen games

If there is a problem that the new generation of consoles is already offering, it is the potential increase in the cost of games.

2K Games announced that NBA 2K21 would cost $ 70, $ 10 more than the maximum $ 60 that an AAA game usually charges. That was enough for several developers to go public and confirm that they would also raise the price of their releases.

Ubisoft has already said it will raise the price of its launches, but without specifying how much more it would charge; Electronic Arts limited itself to saying that “different games will have different prices” giving indications that it will also charge more on some occasions.

Now, the newest developer to position itself is Capcom, which informed shareholders in a meeting that it has not yet decided whether to raise the price of its launches.

The owner of the Mega Man games already has at least two titles announced for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5: Resident Evil Village, to be released in 2021, and the newcomer Pragmata, scheduled for 2022. These games will be considered AAA, and therefore their pricing will answer the consumer whether the company will increase the price of its games or not.

With this already almost a consensus in the industry, services such as PlayStation Plus and Game Pass Ultimate are likely to be even more important in the future. Sony’s service gives two free games monthly, while the Game Pass allows access to a library with more than 100 games, including first-party releases.

Remember, the Xbox Series X launch date may have recently leaked, bringing good news for those with a good amount of money saved: its worldwide launch may include Brazil.



