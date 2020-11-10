Capcom developed almost a Justice League game

Have you ever imagined a DC game made by Capcom? The game Marvel vs. Capcom is one of the most well-known fighting games of the public, but according to a former employee of the developer, a game with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and company was considered by Capcom.

The information was shared by comic book translator and former Capcom artist Katsuya Akitomo on his personal Twitter. Among other projects, he was responsible for familiarizing the Capcom team of the 90s with the work of Marvel.

In addition to debating his relationship with American comic book heroes, he brought the information that, around the 1990s, DC approached Capcom to make a Justice League game when they asked for his opinion on the idea.

“They asked for my opinion, but I was against it. First, the power gap between DC characters is much larger than Marvel’s, and second, DC was debating the issue. Third, the development process and the arcade business were in transition, so there were some doubts about investing a lot of money in intellectual property games, ”said Katsuya.

Unfortunately, the game did not get a plan, let alone saw the light of day. How do you imagine it would be a DC vs Capcom in the same format that we know with Marvel? Would it have worked? Have your say in the comments section.




