Capcom confirms new employee data leak

In November last year, Capcom was the victim of an attack that ended up compromising data from some company employees spread around the globe. A few months later, the Japanese company is the victim of a new action of the kind.

According to information released by the company, those responsible for the attack contacted data from 16,406 people. Of this amount, 3,248 are business partners, 9,196 are former employees, 3,998 are current employees – in addition to the nine that are ransomware reported last year, totaling 16,415 in total.

It is worth mentioning that, despite employee data being committed to this action, Capcom says that credit card and other data related to consumers remain protected by being on external servers.