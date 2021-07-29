Capcom breaks financial records thanks to Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise

Capcom: During these first three months of the new fiscal year, the Japanese company has managed to sell more than 13 million games. The time has come to put the data on the table, to take stock of the first quarter of the new fiscal year. From April 1 to June 30, 2021, Capcom has doubled the benefits compared to the same period of the previous year, thanks in large part to Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise, its two most powerful projects in the face of these first months of the year. In addition, digital sales have also seen growth.

According to financial information, net sales grew 104.1%, reaching 48.4 billion yen (about 370 million euros at the exchange rate). Operating income rose to 120.4%, which in monetary terms translates to 23.6 billion yen (about 180 million euros). Net income reached 121.9%, 17.3 billion yen (more than 130 million euros).

“This quarter, digital content has steered the business toward its digital sales growth target, including a major new launch of its flagship, Resident Evil Village.” They also refer to the sales of Monster Hunter Rise, a title that was marketed before the end of the previous fiscal year.

More than 13 million games sold

During this first quarter, Capcom has sold 13.3 million video games, which represents a year-on-year growth of 44.6%. These figures include the 4.5 million units sold of Resident Evil Village, a title that went on sale last May. “As a result, Capcom has achieved its highest net sales and reached the highest levels of profit in a first quarter,” says the company.

The future of Capcom’s most important sagas is guaranteed. While Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch will continue to receive additional content for months to come (with a PC version planned for the beginning of the year), Resident Evil Village will receive a story expansion, for which there are no details or information on a possible date yet. launch.