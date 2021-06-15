Capcom Announces That RE:Verse Will Be Released in July 2021

Capcom released, this Monday (14), during E3 2021, a release date for RE: Verse, the multiplayer mode of Resident Evil Village. The game will be released next July, without a specific day.

The multiplayer mode was scheduled to be released in April, along with the 8th title in the main series, but has been postponed until the 2nd semester. And that wasn’t the only problem, he even had the open beta suspended due to network instability issues.

RE:Verse will be released for PlayStation 4, PC (Steam), Xbox One and next-gen consoles via backwards compatibility. So, are you excited to play the game online? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!