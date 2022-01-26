Capcom Announces Its Fifth Consecutive Year Of Record Earnings

Capcom this week released its earnings report for the last quarter of 2021, also offering some information for the full year. The main highlight is that the company achieved its ninth consecutive year of income growth and the fifth consecutive year in which it beats its own record in earnings.

Many of the earnings are driven by new titles such as Resident Evil Village, which has sold over 5.7 million units, and Monster Hunter Rise, which has now surpassed 8 million copies shipped.

But the stability in the producer’s earnings does not come only from new releases. Resident Evil 7 continues to be successful to this day, reaching in 2021 the important mark of six years in a row selling more than one million units.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin sold much less than other new games from the company, reaching the mark of 1.4 million units. Despite the lower number, it seems to be within the positive expectations for Capcom, as the producer also placed the game among its highlights.

Capcom intends to revert these years of stability and growing profit on investment to new titles in both existing and established series and new IPs. The company’s next major new release should be Pragmata, which had to be pushed back to 2023 recently.

Meanwhile, Street Fighter celebrates its 35th birthday in 2022, so we can expect big news and events for the game soon.