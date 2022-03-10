Capcom Announces Exoprimal, Cooperative Action And Mecha For Consoles And PC

Capcom: This title will not hit the market until next year 2023, but it offers a first look in the presentation trailer. Dinosaurs in droves and futuristic multiplayer action from Capcom. The Japanese company has announced the development of Exoprimal, an unprecedented intellectual property that will go on sale in 2023 for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. The title has been shown in a first trailer during the State of Play. It features fierce cooperative fights against all kinds of creatures. Can you survive the threat that hangs over the world? Now it all depends on the players.

The story takes place in the year 2043. It is not known why, but strange vortexes have opened, releasing herds of dinosaurs, so the humans have to arm themselves to the teeth, call in their most powerful ex-soldiers and fight against the threat. that endangers the existence of the human species itself.

“Teams of exosoldiers, who are outnumbered by their enemies, will have to coordinate to choose a strategic combination of suits to overcome adversity,” they comment on the official PlayStation blog. “Exoprimal focuses on cooperative multiplayer gameplay where each exo-armor has a clearly defined role.” Players can change armor type at any time to suit the strategy that best suits the situation.