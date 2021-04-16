Capcom announces crossover between Resident Evil and Dead by Daylight

Capcom announced on Thursday (15) that Resident Evil will have a crossover with Dead by Daylight. Details about the meeting were not released, with only a mysterious teaser shown.

The result of this unusual meeting will be revealed in June this year. This is another one of the actions in commemoration of 25 years of Resident Evil.

Director Mathieu Côte of Behavior Interactive, developer of Dead by Daylight, said the Capcom franchise universe will be part of the multiplayer zombie game universe. On May 25, a live will be held that should show the news about the crossover.

