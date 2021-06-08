Capcom Announces Conference At E3 2021 And Confirms Participation

Capcom: Japanese developer Capcom has confirmed its participation in E3 2021, the first edition of the traditional games fair that will be held completely virtual.

The conference will take place next Monday, June 14, at 6:30 pm (Brasilia time). Previously, the presentation was already included in the official E3 calendar, but without any details regarding confirmed times or games.

The hostess will be Rachel Quirico, better known as Seltzer, a presenter, professional player and influencer of eSports and games in general, used to officially covering major events on Twitch.

According to the statement, the list of games that will have news or news in terms of content includes the following titles:

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Monster Hunter Stories 2

Monster Hunter Rise

Resident Evil Village

There are no details on what the updates will be for each of the games above. Furthermore, despite the selection, the company may still have some surprises in store.

The developer’s channels will broadcast the original via YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter, but you can check out the coverage in Portuguese on Voxel.

She is coming!

