Caoa Chery launches aftermarket app with dealer network

Caoa Chery and the D21 Motors dealer network officially announced today the availability of a new application that will allow brand users to have after-sales information directly for their vehicles.

Receiving the same name as the dealership, the D21 Motors app is now available for Android and iOS, offering features that can help customers already present at the Caoa Chery base as well as potential new consumers of the brand.

According to Rogerio Gonzaga, CAOA’s After-Sales Executive Director, the application was developed with the premise of offering the brand’s consumers virtually all the necessary support in relation to doubts related to their vehicle.

“Since the beginning of Caoa Chery’s operations, our concern has always been to offer the best experience to our customer. The idea of ​​the application shows the pioneering spirit of the brand by bringing, to the digital environment, one more possibility of interaction with our products and services ”.

Intuitive, the application allows the user to choose one of the existing vehicles in the company’s catalog and have access to five specific categories that present more about the chosen vehicle: Know your Car, Understand your Dashboard and Features, Warning Lights, Useful Tips for the Car, Your Car Manual.

In addition, it is also possible to access the “Contact Us” option, which provides access to all service channels of the D21 Motors network, in addition to dealership addresses, allowing you to schedule services online that even include the car overhaul.



