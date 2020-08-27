Canon cameras get backed up via Wi-Fi to Google Photos

Google and Canon have partnered to facilitate backing up images to the cloud. On its blog, the web giant announced an integration with the manufacturer’s app that will make it easier to upload files to Google Photos.

The Image Canon application, which is available for download on Android and iOS, has gained a button for uploading images to Google Photos. When the option is activated and the camera connected to the app, the user can send images in high quality directly to the cloud storage service.

According to Google, the entire procedure works via Wi-Fi, and the user does not need a USB cable to perform the backup. It is important to note, however, that there are some limitations.

Not all cameras are compatible with the novelty, and a list of Canon products that work with the technology is available on this website. In addition, direct backup to Photos is only available to users of the Google One service.

The company’s cloud storage service is available in Brazil and can be subscribed for as little as R $ 6.99 per month. In addition to bringing 100 GB or more for storage, Google One also includes expert support and sharing with family members.

To encourage the use of the novelty, Google is offering 1 month of free service to users of Canon cameras. The trial period applies to the basic version of Google One, which features 100 GB of cloud storage.



