Cannot Send Files Via Gmail At The Moment

Due to the interruption in the popular e-mail service Gmail, files cannot be sent via Gmail at the moment. It is reported that the interruption experienced affects different services.

It has been reported that there is a worldwide outage in Gmail, one of the most popular e-mail services in the world. According to reports shared by users and statements made by Google, although text-based e-mails can currently be sent in Gmail, it is not possible to attach files to e-mails.

Google, which has made two separate notifications about the service status of Gmail so far, stated that it continues to investigate the source of the interruption in the statements made on the Gmail – Service Details page and will release an update as soon as the problem is detected.

Error message when trying to attach files to Gmail

As of 10:07 CET, we saw that standard text e-mails can be sent in Gmail in our own tests. However, when you try to attach any file, including low-size images, to the e-mails you want to send, you see a loading bar that does not progress, and when you wait long enough, you encounter a network connection error.

Gmail crash map in Down Detector

When we examine the service problem in Gmail from Down Detector, we see that the problem is mostly in East and South Asian countries such as India, Japan, Malaysia and Australia. However, the west of the USA and Europe are heavily affected by the problem. When we examine the map in Turkey may seem like there is no problem we saw in Turkey affected by the interruption in our own testing.

According to the information transmitted by some users, there are some problems with services such as Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Voice and Google Meet, as well as Gmail. We will inform you when there is a new development on the subject.



