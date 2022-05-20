Cannes Film Festival 2022: the best fashion images from the red carpet

Fashion is coming back to France! The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially kicked off, and celebrities are not joking when it comes to showing off their best looks on the French Riviera.

For the biggest event of the film industry, which will last until Saturday, May 28, the stars presented a variety of trends, including sequins, bright colors, structured silhouettes and cutouts, which will be the perfect source of inspiration for a summer wardrobe.

On Tuesday, May 17, Laurie Harvey made her debut in Cannes, presenting the Disney “Beauty” in a yellow dress with ruffles by Alexander Vauthier at the Final Cut (Coupez!) show.

“I felt like Belle last night at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival! Truly a night to remember,” 25—year-old Harvey captioned a slideshow of images from her big night on Instagram.

Harvey’s sunny image featured a strapless model and a layered skirt. Harvey, who was dressed by the famous stylist Maeve Reilly, complemented the dress with diamond earrings and a matching necklace from Messika Paris. She had shiny gold pumps on each foot.

Yellow was certainly a popular color at the festival, as Viola Davis also wore a shade in the Alexander McQueen number. Davis, 56, looked radiant in a bright off-the-shoulder dress that featured a corset design and billowing skirt. This year’s festival is important for Davis, because on Monday, May 22, she will be honored with the Women in Motion 2022 award.

Anne Hathaway also made her Cannes debut, beaming on the red carpet of the premiere of her new drama “Armageddon Time” in a sequined dress by Armani Privé. Hathaway’s look was completed with dramatic sleeves that featured a train cascading down behind her.

Of course, without a few black dresses, there would be no red carpet.

Supermodel Adriana Lima reversed this trend when she attended the screening of the movie “The Best Shooter: Maverick” on Wednesday, May 18, in a spectacular Balmain dress that exposed her pregnant belly. The cut-out dress was designed with a criss-cross bodice and drapery on the skirt and sleeves. 40-year-old Lima, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers, complemented her look with classic black heeled sandals. The star shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram and praised Rihanna, who looked bulging throughout her pregnancy, for paving the way. “Thank you @badgalriri for opening the door,” Lima wrote on Instagram.

Top Gun star Tom Cruise looked dapper in a traditional black tuxedo by Giorgio Armani. Julia Roberts also chose a suit, wearing a dark blue Louis Vuitton jumpsuit with a design reminiscent of a blazer. However, Roberts’ jewelry outshone everyone. The 54-year-old actress decorated her look with a stunning yellow diamond from Chopard weighing more than 100 carats.

To see more fabulous fashion from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, keep scrolling:

Laurie Harvey

The model and influential man drew inspiration from Belle the Beauty and the Beast in a yellow dress with ruffles by Alexander Vauthier.

Anne Hathaway

The actress shone in Cannes in a sequined dress by Armani Privé.

Viola Davis

In an outfit from Alexander McQueen, the actress shone under the French sun.

Adriana Lima

A pregnant supermodel joined the belly fashion movement in a black dress with a cutout from Balmain.

Eva Longoria

The Desperate Housewives star looked elegant in a sheer black Alberta Ferretti dress.

Elle Fanning

Fanning combined two trends into one when she came to the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in a shiny tulle dress from Armani Privé.

Jasmine Tookes

The model also attended the Armageddon Time show at Zuhair Murad Couture.

Alexandra Ambrosio

On May 19, Ambrosia appeared on the Armageddon Time red carpet in a bold Stéphane Rolland dress with cutouts on the chest decorated with crystals and a full skirt.

Julia Roberts

The actress complemented her Louis Vuitton jumpsuit with a massive choker with yellow diamonds from Chopard. Roberts was a guest of Chopard President Caroline Scheufele.

Jack Louden and Sheila Atim

Atim shone in a rusty orange dress with straps, and Lowden dressed in a classic tuxedo.

Jennifer Connelly

The Top Gun star stunned in a metallic off-the-shoulder dress from Louis Vuitton.

Kat Graham

The star presented the drama in a rich red tulle dress.

Chanel Vera

The model looked eccentric in a white barbell dress with a thin train.

Tom Cruise

The actor turned to Giorgio Armani for his traditional tuxedo.