Candyman: Video Reveals New Film’s Connection To The Original

The movie A Lenda de Candyman, a new project by producer Jordan Peele (Run! and Us), which is directed by Nia DaCosta (Passando dos Limites), premiered this Thursday (26) in Brazilian cinemas. The story is intended to be a reboot of Candyman’s Mystery (1992), but the connection between the two was never quite clear. A new clip from the feature film explained the correlation, however.

Dubbed “Helen Lyle Urban Legend,” the video resembles one of the main characters from the 1992 production. Helen Lyle (played by Virginia Madsen) was a student who ended up burning to death after trying to evoke the entity that gives the film its name.

In the promotional video, part of the events of the original Candyman is narrated by the character Troy Cartwright (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett), who even recalls Helen Lyle’s baby theft, the near sacrifice of the child and the protagonist’s death in the fire.

Check out the clip below:

The references make it clear that the recently released production is really about a reboot that does not forget and makes references to the original feature film. In addition to reminiscing about the 1992 production, actor Tony Todd himself remakes his role as the murderous entity Candyman.

The new film’s cast also features actors such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kyle Kaminsky, Vanessa Williams, Colman Domingo, Brian King, Miriam Moss, Rebecca Spence, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Christina Clark and Heidi Grace Engerman.