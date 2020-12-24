Candidates for the 2021 European Car of the Year Award

This year’s nominees have been announced for the annual European Car of the Year Award. A total of 29 models were nominated in this year’s competition. The winner of the award will be announced on March 1, 2021.

2021 candidates for the European Car of the Year Award, which has been held since 1964, have been announced. The 2021 European Car of the Year nominees consist of cars released by the last quarter of 2020, and the cars will go through a two-stage jury evaluation.

In the first round, 29 different vehicles will compete with each other to make it to the final. In the second stage, 22 vehicles will be eliminated and the remaining 7 models will move on to the next round. The first round results will be announced on January 8, and the final results on March 1, 2021.

There are 4 cars from Mercedes-Benz on the list

Among the 2021 European Car of the Year nominations, Mercedes-Benz is among the most remarkable brands. Exactly 4 models of the giant German automaker have managed to enter the list of candidates. While Hyundai entered the race with 3 different vehicles, brands such as BMW, Honda, Toyota, Ford and Volkswagen took their place in the list with 2 different models.

The determined candidate list is as follows:

Audi A3

F44 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

G22 BMW 4 Series

Citroen c4

Cupra Formentor

Dacia Sandero

Fiat 500

Ford Explorer

Ford kuga

Honda e

Honda Jazz

Hyundai i10

Hyundai i20

Hyundai tucson

Kia sorento

Land Rover Defender

Mazda MX-30

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLB

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Peugeot 2008

Polestar 2

Seat leon

Skoda octavia

Toyota mirai

Toyota Yaris

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen ID.3



