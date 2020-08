Candidates have been announced for the MTV Video Music Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the music world.

Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd stand out among the names to compete at the ceremony to be held on August 31. While Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber compete in the ‘Singer of the Year’ branches, Billie Eilish will be in the ‘Song of the Year’ category with ‘Everything I Wanted’.