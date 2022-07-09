Candice’s Daughter Cameron Bure Reveals How She Feels When People Assume Her Career Was Handed to Her by Her Famous Mom

Natasha Bure is steadily building her image as an actress and an influential person. Of course, most viewers would assume that being the daughter of Candice Cameron Bure from Full House and former NHL star Valerie Bure would be her golden ticket to Hollywood fame and success. This assumption does not suit her, as she shared her feelings when people assume that her career was handed over to her by her famous mom.

While some may believe that the 23-year-old actress had a silver spoon thanks to the status of a television icon of her former Hallmark star mom, Bure spoke today about why this misconception bothers her so much.

Many people will assume that if I get any job or any job at all, it’s because of her. Either they gave it to me, or they handed it to me, and, frankly, literally the opposite.

Being the child of a celebrity can undoubtedly be challenging, especially when you’re trying to make your way in an alley already occupied by your famous parent. It wasn’t easy for Bure to become an actress. She does have the films Full (and Fuller) House and Hallmark TV to match along with other Candice Cameron Bure projects. The actress explained that her mother’s story did not affect whether she would get the role.

I work hard on everything I do, and I’m here like everyone else, just working and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true. So, I think this is one misconception that is a bit disappointing.

It wasn’t the first time Bure talked about being the child of a celebrity. The budding actress said that the delusion began at an early age, when other students and parents believed that her famous mother got her roles in school plays. In fact, her parents were not directly involved in her acting career. While her famous parents let her figure out her acting path, the time spent on “The Voice” proved that her family is very interested in her career.

Despite having watched and collaborated with her mom for years, Bure admitted that being a working actress was a “struggle” as she constantly auditions for roles while working on her craft. But the former participant of The Voice was “grateful for any opportunity” that she gets thanks to hard work and the desire for a career, as her mother is an actress.

In recent years, the rising actress has been steadily gaining popularity. Bure appeared in Lifetime’s “Don’t Worry about the Little Things” with 1990s queen Heather Locklear and as a teenage version of her mom in “The Mysteries of Aurora Teagarden: Ghosts of Murder.” She has also appeared in other small indie films and TV movies. Time will tell if the influential social media personality will follow in her mom’s footsteps to become the queen of the Hallmark Channel or join the GAC family. Viewers will just have to wait to see what the social media star appears next.

In the meantime, you can catch her mom Candice Cameron Bure in the new GAC family fare for Christmas in July and the Thanksgiving program.