Candice Patton of The Flash Says She was “treated differently” than Her White Colleagues: “There were no support systems”

Although Candice Patton played Iris West-Allen in all eight seasons of The CW series “The Flash,” she wasn’t always happy with her experience on set.

“There were no support systems in 2014,” Patton, 34, recalled during an appearance on “The Open Up Podcast” earlier this month, claiming it was “not easy” to be one of the first black actresses in the DC television universe. . “No one was watching this. It was just a free range to be abused every single day.”

She continued, “It’s a dangerous place when you’re one of the first and you’re facing a negative reaction to it and there’s no help. Now people understand a little better, and they understand how fans can be racists, especially in the genre, and misogynists. But at that time it was something like, “Yes, the fans are like that, but it doesn’t matter.”

After allegedly facing rampant racism regarding her choice as Barry Allen/Flash’s (Grant Gustin) love interest, the Game graduate also felt a lack of support from her employers. (CW and Warner Bros. have not yet responded publicly to her statements.)

“I wanted to leave the show in the second season. I remember saying: “I can’t do it, I can’t do it, I’m very unhappy,” she told podcast host Elliot Knight. “It was more about the protocols in place and things that I see happening to my white colleague that aren’t happening to me.”Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen in The Flash. Katie Yu/CW

Patton further stated, “Seeing how I was treated differently from other people. Seeing how I’m not protected by the network and the studio. These were things that didn’t necessarily hurt me, but upset me. …With companies I’ve worked with, like the CW and Warner Brothers, it’s [“independent”] was their way of dealing with it. I think we know better now that it’s not good to treat your talents like that and let them go through this violence and harassment.”

Her character has been a constant presence in the Arrowverse show since its premiere in 2014, where she eventually falls in love with Barry before they welcome daughter Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and son Bart (Jordan Fisher) in episodes of Flash Forward. The show, whose eighth-season finale aired in June, revealed that Iris was noticeably absent from four consecutive episodes of last season when she suffered from the “disease of time”, disappearing into the Immobile Force.

“My contract for the s8 was designed by me and my team in such a way as to protect myself in case the borders between Canada and the United States close again [due to COVID-19 restrictions],” Patton wrote on her Instagram on July 1. A story post with a link to the filming location of the show in Canada. “My team and I made it clear during the negotiations/signing and throughout the season that if the situation with the coronavirus and the borders in the summer/fall of 2021 continues to remain optimistic (and it was clear from the very beginning that it would be), I would be happy to be featured in all episodes.”

At the time, the Mississippi native added, “That option ultimately wasn’t implemented, and we respected that decision! I hope this brought clarity, and really hope everyone enjoyed the season overall!”