Candice Cameron Bure’s funny Father’s Day post for Husband Val is almost as good as the time he touched her breasts in a family photo

Two years ago, Candice Cameron Bure and her husband Valery Bure went viral because of their infamous family photo. Cameron Bure called this picture one of her highlights of 2020. Although the couple received a negative reaction, it didn’t stop them from sharing other candid photos online. Most recently, the actress took to social networks to congratulate her husband on Father’s Day. However, the graduate of “Full House” was not too sentimental, as she created a funny post for her husband, and it is almost as good as a post related to breasts.

The GAC Family star has introduced a new photo on her Instagram with an image of her husband, who is already two decades old. It is clear that Candice Cameron Bure wanted to shout out the father of her children on a special day. But humorously, the picture shows that she looked less than pleased as she sat next to the former hockey star, smoking a huge cigar. And if that wasn’t enough, the star also included a funny disclaimer regarding the content that Valery Bure is involved in.

I can’t say I blame the star when it comes to his attitude towards cigars. After all, they leave a unique scent that can be overwhelming at times, and at times it can even linger. However, her obvious discomfort is certainly our entertainment in this case, and I would say that this year she has fulfilled her Father’s Day tribute. Warning her, you also need to wonder if her hubby has seen this photo yet. If not, I think the Fuller House graduate is doing her best to keep that little bit between herself and her millions of followers.

Nevertheless, it was Pope’s day, so Valery Bure had to celebrate it in the most pleasant way for him. Also, given how close the former NHL star and his wife are, he’ll probably make the gesture endearing (which, ironically, may in turn encourage his wife to post more tributes to him).

A photo with a cigar may not get the same popularity as the moment of the viral capture of the Bureev chest. But if that happens, know that the GAC Family star is not averse to applauding the followers and haters who come after her husband. The couple has been strong for two decades. (And Cameron Bure’s “Full House” co-stars Dave Coulier, Laurie Laughlin and Bob Saget played an important role the night they met.) The two also weren’t shy about their sex lives, especially Aurora Teagarden’s star. Their frankness does not greatly embarrass her children, as her daughter Natasha called the viral breast grabbing her “favorite photo.” At the same time, do not be surprised if over time you will see more and more interesting photos from the star family.

In the meantime, you can watch Candice Cameron Bure on her new GAC Family home network as the network hits Hallmark territory with Christmas in July and Thanksgiving programs. And if you want to be aware of what’s going to happen with Cameron Bure, just check out the CinemaBlend TV program for 2022.