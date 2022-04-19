Candice Cameron Bure signs a contract with GAC Media “for the development of a heartfelt family and faith-filled programs”

The Queen of Christmas uses her talents elsewhere. Candice Cameron Bure has signed a contract with GAC Media of former Hallmark Channel boss Bill Abbott, as the network announced on Tuesday, April 19.

“Generations of fans adore Candice as one of the most cherished and respected family entertainment stars,” Abbott, president and chief executive officer of GAC Media, said in a statement. “She helped turn this genre into the massive success it is today, and I look forward to working together at GAC Media as we further strengthen our brands as leaders in quality family programming. I am honored that she has decided to be a part of and help curate her special brand of family entertainment here at Great American Channels.”

According to a press release, the 46-year-old actress will develop, produce and star in films and television at GAC Family and GAC Living, taking on “a prominent leadership role at the company to oversee and curate programs for networks as a whole.”

Cameron Bure’s Candy Rock Entertainment will also produce “original content for GAC channels” and “create seasonal holiday content for networks throughout the year and play a key role in the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise.”

The graduate of “Full House” celebrated this news with her own statement.

“I am very excited to develop touching family and faith—filled programs and create stories that my family and I love to watch,” Cameron told Bure on Tuesday. “I’m constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live with purpose. GAC is a perfect fit for my brand; we share a vision of creating compelling, useful content for an audience that wants to watch programs for the whole family.”

In conclusion, she said: “Great quality entertainment with a positive message — that’s what my partnership with GAC is!”

Cameron Bure’s 10th Christmas movie on the Hallmark Channel aired in December 2021. The former Fuller House star has also starred in 18 Aurora Teagarden Mystery films since the series debuted in 2015.

“I’ve had a long—standing relationship with Hallmark Channel for 12 years,” she told The Washington Post in 2020. — Thanks to my career and my choice, their branding has always corresponded to what I want to represent, and the type of programming I do is entertainment for the whole family. And that’s why I love it. I have fans who are 6 years old and they recognize me as D.J. Tanner, whether it’s an original show or a new show on Netflix. And I also have 60-year-old fans who love me on the Hallmark channel. I couldn’t be more excited. I like to be associated with Christmas — it’s my favorite holiday of the year.”

Cameron Bure becomes the latest Hallmark representative to sign a deal with GAC, and Trevor Donovan, Jen Lilly and Danica McKellar are taking steps with the chain after Abbott acquired GAC, originally Great American Country, in June 2021. the parent company) in January 2020 after the company apologized for placing ads featuring a same-sex couple.