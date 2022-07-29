Candice Cameron Bure shared a cryptic quote after daughter Natasha Bure named Jojo Seva amid feud

Read between the lines. After Jojo Siwa recounted their encounter, Candice Cameron Bure gave an idea of her state of mind.

“The Lord is close to all who call Him, to all who call Him in truth,” the 46—year-old former co-host of the View shared on Instagram Story on Friday, July 29.

A mysterious post on social networks appeared after a 19-year-old Dance Moms graduate said that Bure “did not share all the details” about their past interaction. “We talked on the phone. She shared it in her [Instagram video],” Siva said in a video obtained by Page Six on Thursday, July 28.

According to the Nebraska native, Bure was rude to her on the Fuller House red carpet when the singer was 11 years old. “It was at an after—party when she didn’t want to be photographed with me, and I was fine with that,” Siwa shared. “But then I turned around and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids.”

For the dancer, this meeting was “very, very upset” and “stuck” in it for many years. “When you’re little and someone tells you something and you just never forget it while you’re alive-I think we all had that moment-and I feel like it was that moment for me,” she explained.

Earlier this week, Siva made headlines when she called the “Full House” graduate the “rudest” celebrity she had ever met. After the TikTok clip went viral, Bure apparently responded to Siva with a quote from the Bible that read: “Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an eternal rock.”

Later, the California native shared another scripture passage that addressed her during the controversy. “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vanity, but out of humility,” she wrote in her Instagram story on Thursday. “Consider others more important than yourself.”

Along with the quote Bure added: “A lesson I keep learning.”

The Hallmark star also publicly addressed Siva’s comments when she confirmed that the duo had discussed everything over the phone. “She didn’t want to tell me [how rude I was to her],” Bure explained on her Instagram on Tuesday, July 26. “She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere, and I was 11 years old.'”

The graduate of “Boy Meets World” admitted that she said “Not now” when a YouTuber asked her to take a picture at the event. “I broke your 11-year-old heart. Ugh. I feel lousy,” Bure recalls telling Siva during their conversation. “Jojo, I’m sorry. …No matter how many subscribers you have, even a 10-second video on TikTok can cause damage because our words matter and our actions matter.”

However, Natasha Bure reacted differently to Siva’s statements about her mother. “Sincerely, someone who says no to being photographed with you is not a ‘hard experience,'” the 23—year—old actress wrote in her Instagram story on Thursday in an already deleted post that seemingly obscures the performer. “This generation is so sensitive and spineless.”

Natasha noted that “there are bigger problems in this world,” before telling the Nickelodeon star to “grow up.”