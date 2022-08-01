Candice Cameron Bure is fried again on Tik Tok, this time from Hilary Duff’s husband

Candice Cameron Bure has been having a hard time lately. While she happily celebrated her 26th wedding anniversary with Valerie Bure back in June, the Fuller House actress also recently admitted that she is now in the midst of a mental “fall” when she has problems with motivation to do something. And last week she had to deal with reports from So You Think You Can Dance judge Jojo Siva that she didn’t feel very good about this phenomenon when she met her on the red carpet many years ago. Now Cameron Bure is roasting on TikTok again, but this time it’s Hilary Duff’s husband.

Why is Hilary Duff’s husband roasting Candice Cameron Bure?

Considering what happened last week, one might think TikTok is just bad news for Candice Cameron Bure. Rumors about Jojo Siva, which says that the former Hallmark star was the “rudest celebrity” she had ever met, spread because of the TikTok challenge, and now Hilary Duff’s husband, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma has come after Cameron Bure on the social media platform, and all because of the fact that she used Bruce Springsteen’s hit “Born in the USA”. Take a look at his TikTok post and we can discuss it below:

Well now. I’m not sure what prompted Koma to search for Cameron Bure’s video on TikTok, since it was published almost a month ago, but he draws convincing conclusions. Despite the festive sound of Bruce Springsteen’s incredibly recognizable melody of 1984, which was included in the mega-hit album of the same name, the song is not just a praise of the United States, but about Vietnam veterans who returned from the war and realized that they were treated badly here after service. So it’s not really a song that Cameron Bure or anyone else should use as a “Let’s get pumped up!” hit on July 4th, since it’s about America behaving like a big old asshole.

It’s possible that Koma wasn’t looking for Cameron Bure’s video and it just popped up for him, or someone sent it to him, but it makes sense that he was annoyed by her use of the song, as he quotes. Springsteen as one of his musical inspirations, and even released a remix of his song “Rocky Ground”, which the Boss released as a single in 2012.

Last week, several people came out to support Cameron Bure after Siva’s reports that she was somewhat dismissive of the star when she was an 11-year-old fan who wanted to take a picture with her at a Fuller House event. Among them were several members of the Cameron Bure family from GAC/Hallmark, such as Jen Lilly and Alexa PenaVega, as well as her daughter Natasha Bure, who published and then deleted a rebuttal that criticized Siva.

To be somewhat fair to Candice Cameron Bure (who was also going through the loss of her good friend Bob Saget this year), there are a lot of people who mistook Bruce Springsteen’s top ten hit for pure patriotism for many decades since its appearance. release, including major political figures who heard this triumphant chorus and did not pay attention to the rest of the lyrics.

The hitmaker himself noted in an interview with Fresh Air that the song was written, like many of his other songs, with “hope” and “pride” in the chorus and “blues” in the verses, and now that Matthew Koma has called on Cameron Bure to leave because of her very common misunderstanding, maybe more people they will find out what “Born in the USA” is really about.