Candice Accola talks about appearing in a scene with her daughter Florence during the finale of “Legacy” after Joe King broke up

Take your daughter to work! After breaking up with Joe King, Candice Accola celebrated the big debut of their 6-year-old daughter Florence on television.

“Congratulations to @julieplec, Brett Matthews and all @cwlegacies employees on a wonderful series finale! It was an honor for me to return to the place of Caroline Forbes and to the Salvatore school,” wrote 35—year-old Accola on Instagram on Thursday, June 16. “Sweet Florence May, the oldest Josie and Lizzie.”

The graduate of the Vampire Diaries reflected on the memories she shared with her baby on the set. “You grew up in Mom’s belly while I was shooting scenes in front of this fireplace… you were a little kid who visited mom at work and learned to crawl in front of this fireplace,” she continued. “What a truly epic day when we stood side by side together in the scene in front of this fireplace. Greetings to all fans, I hope you smiled broadly and shed a few tears.”

During the “Legacy” finale, Accola’s character, Caroline Forbes, returned to replace Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis) as the new interim headmistress at Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted. Her daughter played a cameo role as one of the students that Caroline will look after.

The appearance of the mother and daughter on the screen came after Us Weekly in May published the news that Accola had filed for divorce from 42-year-old King a month earlier. According to the documents, the couple, who celebrated seven years of marriage before their breakup, ended their relationship three months before the legal petition was officially filed.

Earlier this year, keen-eyed fans noticed that the actress deleted all her Instagram posts before starting over without photos with the musician. Accola also didn’t wear an engagement ring in any of her recent pictures amid breakup rumors.

Accola and King started dating after meeting at the DirecTV 2012 Celebrity Beach Bowl. After a year of living together, King proposed to Accola while on vacation in Florence, Italy, in May 2013.

In January 2016, the couple had a daughter, Florence. “Florence Mae King,” the former CW star captioned a picture of her baby’s legs on Instagram the same month. “I’m in love again.”

At that time, Accola’s first pregnancy was described in The Vampire Diaries. Before the introduction of the storyline, her co-star Michael Malarkey said that he accidentally spoiled the news for the rest of the actors. “I ruined the surprise. I didn’t know!” The actor who played 38-year-old Enzo told Us in October 2015: “She said: “Okay, before we start, guys, I have to make an announcement.” And I’m like, “You’re fucking pregnant! ‘ She’s like, ‘Oh, yeah. Yes, I’m pregnant.”

Accola and King later confirmed that they were expecting their second child together. The band member Fray also has daughters Elise and Ava from ex-wife Julie King. The presenter of the podcast Directional Challenged gave birth to a daughter, Josephine, in December 2021.

“My first pregnancy did not prepare me for pregnancy in 2020. But pregnancy in 2020 has undoubtedly prepared me to become a better mother,” Accola wrote in an essay for SheKnows in October 2020, two months before the birth of her second daughter.