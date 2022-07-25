Candice Accola offers a glimpse into the life of a “single mom” after breaking up with Joe King

Fight against pressure. After the breakup with Joe King, Candice Accola spoke honestly about the problems of raising children.

“I call this insomnia of a single mom “Sunday Soho” gorgeous,” wrote 35-year—old Accola along with an Instagram story about how she poses with coffee and a stroller on Sunday, July 24.

The actress, who shares daughters Florence, 6, and Josephine, 19 months, with the 42-year-old musician, also posted a photo on her network, writing: “Little Miss Imma needs a coffee, smoothie or cocktail to mentally prepare for this pool. day ☕️ 🥬 🍸”.

Us Weekly reported in May that Accola had filed for divorce from King a month earlier. According to the documents, the couple, who celebrated seven years of marriage before announcing the breakup, broke off their relationship three months before the legal petition was officially filed.

Earlier this year, the Vampire Diaries graduate sparked rumors of a split after she cleaned up her Instagram and started over without photos with King. Accola, who has not publicly commented on the breakup, was also seen without an engagement ring.

Since their divorce hit the headlines, the former couple has talked about how they spend time with their babies. King, for his part, also shares daughters Elise and Ava with ex-wife Julie King.

Accola and Joe started dating after meeting at the DirecTV 2012 Celebrity Beach Bowl. After a year of living together, band member Fray proposed to the CW star while on vacation in Florence, Italy. “The engagement came as a complete surprise,” she told us in June 2013. “She was perfect, special and just for us.”

The duo joined their family with daughter Florence in January 2016 and daughter Josephine in December 2021. Before the birth of her second child, Accola spoke about how the COVID-19 pandemic affected her motherhood.

“My first pregnancy did not prepare me for pregnancy in 2020. But pregnancy in 2020 has undoubtedly prepared me to become a better mother,” she wrote in an essay for SheKnows in October 2020.

Later, the host of the “Directional Challenged” podcast openly talked about solving postpartum problems after Josephine’s arrival. “I lived in quarantine because of the ongoing global pandemic, where two teenagers studied remotely, a 5-year-old child asked for a playmate, a dog asked for a walk, and a newborn baby did not sleep well because he only poops once a week (apparently this is a thing). Needless to say, as a parent and as a partner, I was not the best version of myself,” Accola told SheKnows in detail in May 2021. “We needed to sleep. I wanted to help.

The Texas native added: “As soon as I was able to admit that I needed help, it seemed to me that the pressure I was putting on myself to ‘do everything’ dissipated. As my body continued to heal and my hormones began to regulate, I continued to feel stronger and more capable as a mother to all of our children.”