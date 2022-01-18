Candace Cameron’s beautiful tribute after Bob Saget’s funeral

Fuller House fans were hit hard after learning of the death of Tanner family patriarch interpreter Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner since the original series. The star of the Netflix series passed away on January 9 and not only the fans mourn his sad departure, but also the cast that shared so many moments with the talented and beloved comedian.

Bob Saget was a much loved actor. Considered like a father by the girls of Fuller House and a brother to the boys of the series, the star knew how to get into the heart of the team that accompanied him from the first time the original sitcom appeared on the screens of the fans to end of the 80’s.

His co-star Dave Coulier who played his best friend Joey in Full House, and especially Candace Cameron, remembered as DJ Tanner, Danny’s eldest daughter, have made themselves felt on social networks from the moment the media began to share the news of Bob Saget’s death. Just check the official account of the actress on Instagram to see how many love messages she has posted and sent to her father from her screen.

Candace Cameron Bure leans on her Full House family after Bob Saget’s death on January 9. On Monday, the actress shared a photo on Instagram of her meeting with former co-star Dave Coulier, her uncle Joey on the iconic sitcom. In a photo, it is seen how they shared moments while remembering her late friend. These were the most recent heartfelt words shared by Cameron:

“This has been one of the most difficult weeks of my life and yet incredibly beautiful thanks to my family and close friends. Yesterday was a better day. We walked, we laughed, we reminisced…”

“I made this sweatshirt. Thanks @erinnoella for the design and help. I think she sums it all up perfectly. She loves like Jesus, she hugs like Bob Saget. @eattravelrock I have one for you and your family.”

With this sweatshirt Candace Cameron paid tribute to her father from the screen of her Bob Saget

It is so much the love that Cameron feels for Saget. After his death, the DJ performer also took to Instagram at the time, dedicating a moving message to her father in the comedy. Let’s remember that her father-daughter connection was not only on screen, but also made itself felt in real life. This the actress wrote just a few days ago:

“Oh, Bob. Why did you have to leave us so soon? We’re all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, ​​sweet, adorable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenage years and the rest of adulthood.

“You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, cry, love, laugh and say it out loud. We have always been so deeply connected since the day I met when I was 10 years old. You were not just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life.”

“You have certainly left a beautiful legacy of kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity and love. I am not saying goodbye to you because you will never leave my heart. Even with this giant tear in it.”

It has not been easy for Cameron to process the death of Bob Saget, and these are small samples that the actress leaves about the human quality of the actor, that although more than three decades have passed since they were together for the first time on a film set, the connection between them as a family remained intact. An example of brotherhood, union and love that remains over the years.