It’s very disappointing when you hear about your favorite TV show being pulled out from under them. It was even more disappointing when this show had a rating and success with critics! Even HBO Max subscribers have faced a large number of canceled TV shows this year due to the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery. To get an idea of how many good TV shows left us too soon, we have a few examples of canceled TV shows in 2022 that received high ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Babysitter’s Club

Tom’s guide gave us some insight into which TV shows received acclaim that actually scored 90% or more on Rotten Tomatoes. The Nanny Club is a modern interpretation of a bestselling series about a group of schoolchildren starting a childcare business in Stonybrook. Seasons 1 and 2 hit the critics and they really got 100% on Rotten Tomatoes! The reviews of the first season said that they liked the combination of nostalgia with today’s problems faced by teenage girls away from the chaos of social media and drug use. Despite the growing success of the Netflix series, it was canceled after two seasons due to the fact that it could not break into the weekly Nielsen Top 10 streaming rating, and was in the Netflix Top 10 for only one week. It was a crushing blow to the series, on which Netflix subscribers and teenagers of today’s generation could grow up.

Best

It’s rare to find a good comedy-drama about a single mother who raises her children alone. FX Better Things gave us this along with “King of the Mountain” actress Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K. as showrunners. Viewers had the opportunity to experience a whole range of emotions thanks to the cheerful but realistic humor, which is an ideal feminist series that demonstrates the strengths of working motherhood. This Peabody Award-winning series currently has a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and our review calls it a frank and funny look at femininity. Unfortunately, the fifth season of the show was the last and ended in April. On the other hand, Adlon told Deadline that the show will be completed “for now.” Let’s cross our fingers that the show finds a way to reappear on another network if possible.

The Big Leap

Another TV series that was soon blessed with a 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating was The Big Leap. This musical comedy featuring some famous actors such as Piper Perabo from “Ugly Coyote” and Scott Foley from “Felicity” was about unlucky characters participating in a reality show contest with the potential of their lives radically changing. This series may have pleased critics and viewers, but it followed a list of major TV shows canceled, as announced in March, due to the fact that it is the lowest-rated Netflix series in the 2020-2021 season.

Space

The series, twice revived to life, can mean a double hope… and also the double disappointment that fans will experience. This is exactly what happened with the Syfy series The Expanse, based on a series of science fiction books by James S. A. Corey about the brink of war between Earth and Mars in the future. When Alcon Entertainment canceled the series for the first time after three seasons, fans were outraged and tried to save the show by gaining more than 10,000 signatures on an online petition. Fortunately, the 94% rated series was saved from cancellation by Amazon, and it continued for three more seasons. But the future of “Space” became obvious when its last season consisted of six episodes. Although it was officially said that the sixth season is the last in the series, the author of the series regarded this decision as rather a “pause”. I think we’ll just have to wait and see.

Gentrified

America Ferrera from the supermarket topped the Netflix series in February 2020, which received high critical acclaim, but lasted only two seasons. The comedy drama “Gentefied” was about three Mexican-American cousins defending the American dream. It touched on the difficult topics of family separation, border laws and gentrification. It doesn’t seem to make sense why this groundbreaking show, which earned 92% in the first season and 100% in the second season, received support from Netflix. Perhaps he had problems finding his audience. Regardless of the reason, viewers can still be grateful that they have two seasons of this impressive show that they can watch on a Netflix subscription.

Made for Love

While other shows this year that received the axe could still be seen in their respective subscriptions, “Made for Love” is an example of a show that was not only excluded, but also buried. The series, an adaptation of the sci-fi black comedy, tells the story of a woman who escapes a ten-year marriage with her billionaire tech husband only to discover that he has implanted a chip in her brain to monitor her every move. He has a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and critics like the game of Kristin Milioti and Ray Romano. Due to the Warner Bros. merger. And the Discovery series “Made for Love” was not only canceled, but also removed from HBO Max this month. This should make the viewers who saw this short-lived show grateful that they got the chance to see it when they did.

Raising Dion

A great superhero show, not based on Marvel or DC comics, was Raising Dion. This Netflix series, which earned 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, was about a 10-year-old boy who gained superhuman abilities such as teleportation and energy radiation. Michael B. Jordan was the executive producer of the show and played the late father of the main character. When you think this Netflix 10 Top Ten series has the potential for more, the two-season show was canceled in April.

When high-rated TV shows like these are canceled, you don’t want to get attached to any new series at all. And yet we know that we just can’t do anything about it. It’s a good lesson to enjoy the series while it’s playing and just cross your fingers so that it can face the possibility of revival or renewal. Be sure to check out our schedule of TV premieres for 2023 to find another show that will fill the void of what was lost.