Canceled, LG Velvet Pro 2 Is Shown In Unboxing Video

LG Velvet Pro 2: YouTube channel Phone Hub published an unboxing video on Tuesday (22) revealing the design and technical specifications of the LG Velvet Pro 2, which will not hit the market. After the closure of the brand’s cell phone division in 2021, the device was canceled and its sales were limited to company employees.

According to the video, Velvet Pro 2 uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The primary rear camera, with a sensor manufactured by Sony, has 64 MP and comes with a wide angle and a telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

The 6.8 inch screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a fingerprint sensor inside the display. Finally, the battery has 4500mAH.

A top of the line we’ll never have

The Phone Hub presenter opens two boxes, but we’re not sure if the Velvet Pro 2 would actually be sold that way, as the launch has been cancelled. The package that contains the device came with a transparent cover and a cable, but without a charger, which is revealed in the other package. Thus, it is plausible that the commercial version also did not come with a charger.

The device’s design is minimalist, with a teardrop-style front camera — a notch that invades the device’s screen. The volume is altered by pressure sensors on the side of the Velvet 2 and the rear cameras have a thin copper-colored edge, giving the device a bulge.