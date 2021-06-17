Canceled LG Cellphones Appear In Catalog

LG officially announced its exit from the mobile phone market in April 2021, leaving some unfinished or near-release models in limbo. Leak expert Evan Blass, Evleaks, found these models in the Device Catalog and shared the information about four devices on his Twitter profile.

Some of these smartphones were marketed by LG among its own employees and, most likely, should become valuable collectors’ items soon. Also, the list doesn’t have a device: the LG Rollable, with a sliding screen, which was introduced at CES 2021.

Line K

Two of them are from the traditional “K” line of mid-range or entry-level devices: the LG K33 and K35 models. Both would have a MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) processor, as well as an HD+ display and Android 11 from the factory, with 3GB of RAM.

The difference is in the design and the front camera: the K35 has the hole-shaped selfie sensor in the center of the screen, while the other model opted for a notch.

LG Velvet 2 Pro

This device circulated among rumors before it was canceled and would be the sequel to the touted LG Velvet, from 2020.

The Velvet 2 Pro version would have no physical buttons. The leaked specs include FHD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB of RAM.