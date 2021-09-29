How to cancel YouTube Premium membership? We explained it step by step, supporting it with photos. Here are the YT Premium closing stages…

YouTube Premium service; It stands out with its ad-free video watching, YouTube playback in the background, and video downloading features. The service includes both YouTube Music and YouTube Originals. Within Originals, which works with the logic of Netflix, users can watch content specially prepared for YouTube. Music, on the other hand, is a Spotify-like service.

Those who do not want to use this service developed by Google are looking for an answer to the question ‘How to cancel YouTube Premium membership?’. In fact, closing a YouTube Premium account is not difficult at all. Regardless of Android or iOS, you can cancel your membership with one click from anywhere. To help you, we have explained the YouTube Premium cancellation process in detail.

Cancel YouTube Premium subscription

First of all, there are some details you need to know. As you know, when you become a paid member of YouTube, the subscription fee is charged at the beginning of each new billing period until the subscription is cancelled. When you cancel your membership, money is not withdrawn from your card unless you subscribe again. You can also enjoy YouTube Premium benefits until the end of the billing period.

Here are the YouTube Premium membership cancellation steps:

Tap on your profile picture and then ‘Paid subscriptions’.

Select the subscription type you want to cancel.

Then press ‘Disable’.

Click the ‘Cancel’ button when prompted.

After this process, YouTube Premium membership cancellation will be completed successfully. If you have temporarily stopped using it instead of canceling it completely, you can alternatively pause your membership. For this, follow the steps below:

Tap on your profile picture and ‘Paid subscriptions’. Select the subscription you want to pause. Click on ‘Disable’. Then press ‘Pause’. Select how many months you want to pause your subscription using the slider and tap ‘Pause subscription’.

When you pause a YouTube Premium subscription, your subscription is paused after the end of your current billing period. You should be aware that any family members in your package will not be able to access YouTube Premium while it is paused. Also, the videos or music you download are protected. However, you will not be able to access them unless you continue your membership.

Resuming a suspended subscription

When you decide to restart your YouTube Premium membership, you can do it from the mobile app. Here are the steps:

Tap on your profile picture and ‘Paid subscriptions’.

Select the subscription you want to continue.

Tap on ‘Continue’.

Tap on ‘Continue’ again.

In the meantime, it would be useful to make a small reminder. If you cancel your membership during the free trial period, your trial membership will not be transferred to the paid subscription at the end of the trial period. However, your access to the subscription continues until the end of the trial period.