Canadian Businessman’s Rise Scenario: Can Bitcoin Reach These Price Levels?

Bitcoin Comment from Canadian Businessperson

In a recent interview, Kevin O’Leary shared his thoughts on Bitcoin’s short- and long-term price performance. Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary stated that before many institutional investors start buying Bitcoin, price levels of $ 100,000-200,000 or $ 300,000 are not a realistic target for the leading cryptocurrency in the short term. O’Leary stated that reaching these price levels in Bitcoin can only be possible if many institutional companies start adding BTC to their portfolio.

In addition, Kevin O’Leary added that the regulatory authorities in the United States will have a critical role in the crypto money market in these 2-3 years and the uncertainty in the regulations will end sooner or later.

Latest Situation in Cryptocurrency Market

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin, with the downward price movements recorded in the last 24 hours, fell to the price levels of $ 40,300. This loss of value in Bitcoin also gave a downward momentum to the crypto money market. Ethereum (ETH) started trading at the price levels of $ 2,885 after its recent losses. According to CoinMarketCap data, the top ten cryptocurrencies with the highest market capitalization have also lost value at various rates in the last 24-hour period.

