Canada Seeks People Specialized In IT

Canada is looking for specialized professionals, especially in the area of ​​Information Technology. The expectation of the country, which currently has 40 immigration programs, is to attract more than 1 million immigrants by 2023. So, if you dream of an opportunity abroad or intend to live in Canadian lands, this is an excellent timing.

In this scenario, the Brazilian travel agency SEDA Intercâmbios, in partnership with the Revelo UP program, decided to offer financing for courses in the area of ​​Information Technology. According to information disclosed by the companies, the financing is 100% in installments of 12, 18 or 24 times.

How do the courses work?

The courses, which will be taught directly in Canada, offer work visas. In this way, the student can pay for his stay and financing while working in the country. It is necessary to meet the workload of 20 hours per week and it is not necessary to have technical knowledge in technology.

The only requirements, in fact, are the presence of complete high school in the curriculum and an English test in educational institutions. But, if you don’t get the minimum grade in this test, don’t worry: it is possible to hire a combo with an English course together with the professional and, better, split the two together.