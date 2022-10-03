Can you get a free trial of Netflix in 2022?

They have various questions about the types of shows available on the platform, whether they can download and watch them, related fees, etc. Therefore, in order for people to be sure of paying the subscription price, they need to resolve their issues. So is a free trial available on Netflix to help people make a decision? Let’s find out.

Will a free trial of Netflix be available in 2022?

Although all free things are good, it seems that not all good things are free. Unfortunately, Netflix no longer offers a free trial for new users. However, once the user registers, he can change his plans at his discretion. There are no obligations or minimum periods during which a user must use Netflix before canceling their service or changing their current plans. The user can change or cancel their plans whenever they want. In addition, the user does not have to pay an additional fee in the form of cancellation fees.

Here’s what it says on the official Netflix Help Center website: “Netflix does not offer free trials, but you have the freedom to change your plan or cancel online at any time if you decide Netflix is not for you. No contracts, cancellation fees, and no obligations.” However, the streaming platform did offer a free trial before disabling the feature in October 2020.

Why did the streamer cancel the free trial versions?

Previously, new users could try a month of free streaming on Netflix at no cost so they could try it out before buying. Previously, the streamer gave each user enough time to stream free shows and movies on their platform before charging them. Unfortunately, this feature is no longer available. One of the reasons may be that many users cancel the free trial at the time of payment.