Can You Find All The Masks Hidden In This Image?

Contrary to what we think, our eyes cannot distinguish all objects in our field of vision. To try this, try counting how many masks are in the image below.

Although our eyes have a much wider field of view than any camera, there is no way we can focus on all the objects in our field of vision at the same time. Because our brain prevents us from focusing on more than one object at the same time. Ok why

Before I explain why, how about playing a little puzzle game? Examine the image below carefully. Keep in mind how many masks you see. Let’s see how many of you will manage to see all the masks …

How many masks are in the image below?

Before saying how many masks are in the visual, if we need to explain the phenomenon that we cannot focus on all objects in our field of vision at the same time; We can say that this is one of our basic survival instincts.

Neurons in our visual cortex have a limited bandwidth, according to neuroscientist Susana Martinez-Conde of SUNY Downstate Medical Center in New York. For this reason, our brain focuses on details that will enable us to survive, not all the objects we see. For example; When crossing a street, we focus on cars rather than all objects, so we can move correctly.

Returning to the image above; There were exactly 24 masks in the image. Probably many of you haven’t even gotten close to this number. However, this is not your fault. As we explained above, since our brain cannot focus on all the objects in the picture at the same time, the objects next to most masks prevent you from seeing the mask.

Answer key showing all masks in the image



