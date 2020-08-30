Can Yearn Finance (YFI) Reach $ 100 Thousand?

Yearn Finance (YFI) has grown 67% in the last 24 hours, reaching $ 32,861. Popular DeFi cryptocurrency YFI broke a record yesterday evening, breaking the all-time high of Bitcoin (BTC). YFI has achieved a very important success in the cryptocurrency world. The cryptocurrency continued to rise after breaking the record of BTC.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the successful DeFi coin rose to 38 thousand 683 yesterday, reaching an all-time high. There are only 30 thousand of YFI. This means that if the demand increases, the price will also be affected positively.

YFI has been in an upward trend for several weeks and now has surpassed $ 30,000. The recent addition of Yearn Finance to Aave provides a great boost to the pool.

Hayes: Could See $ 100K

YFI has increased significantly in the last 1 month. As it is known, the founders of the project stated that the token had no financial value. However, YFI soared that it started offering serious profits to its investors.

Making a statement on the subject, Arthur Hayes, the CEO of the popular crypto money exchange BitMex, stated that YFI could jump to $ 100,000.

Hayes isn’t the only one who thinks so. Apart from that, many other experts also state that the price of YFI will increase further if there is a demand.

However, there are also those who equate DeFi with the ICO craze. If this trend towards DeFi and YFI continues without any correction, it is stated that a serious crash can be seen.



