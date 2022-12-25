For Emily’s fans in Paris, it has become a time-honored tradition to point out to us what doesn’t make sense in a Netflix series. Now that season 3 has been released, there were no exceptions. One of the main plot points that actually seems counterintuitive is that Emily’s boss Madeleine has been pregnant for three seasons. Let’s discuss this.

We’re about to move into spoiler territory, so if you haven’t fully immersed yourself in Emily in Paris yet, you’ve been warned.

Fans have questions about the timing of Madeleine’s pregnancy

If you remember all the way up to the first season, Emily was sent to Paris only after her boss Madeleine couldn’t come. At that time, her boss (Kate Walsh) found out that she was pregnant, thanks to an acquaintance with some perfume. Instead, Emily goes to the City of Lights to work with Savoir, a French marketing company that her American company has just acquired. This in itself is a small hole in the plot, as Emily goes to France only because Madeline refuses; however, then Madeline eventually comes to France while still pregnant.

why does no one talk about the biggest plot hole in emily in paris, Madeline didn’t go to France because she got pregnant but then comes to paris still pregnant? — Em (@Em_0205) December 21, 2022

But I digress. Let’s return to the question of the timeline. Madeline appeared at an early stage of her pregnancy in the first season, and by the second season she is already pregnant. Then in the third season, she is still pregnant. In the third season, she arrives in France, still fully pregnant, where she gives birth to a child.

Theoretically, there should be nothing to worry about. Let’s say Madeleine found out she was pregnant, couldn’t travel in season 1, and then if season 2 started shortly after the events of season 1, and season 3 started shortly after the events of season 2, the chronology of her long pregnancy could make sense. If only. Unfortunately, there are some seasonal things that just aren’t checked, and Netflix subscribers notice it.

The timeline for Emily in Paris does not make ANY sense. It starts in October to mid November. then mid-s2 it is unbearably hot but Madeline says she’s only 6 months pregnant which SHOULD MEAN it’s only February since we found out abt her pregnancy before Emily left for Paris! — HEAVEN HOREA (@Duretpur) January 16, 2022

The problem is the weather. It seems that more time has passed in the series than would make sense for a nine-month pregnancy. In the first season, Emily is in France at the end of summer/autumn, but then in the second season it gets very hot, so it is assumed that these episodes take place in the summer. If the second season had been set, say, six months later, as tweeted over the hedge, the episodes would have been shot in a winter setting. It turns out that it’s always summer in Paris.

Part of the problem here may be that “Emily in Paris” was supposed to be shot in the first half of 2019, but then filming only started in August 2019, so maybe the planned stories had to be moved a little bit from their earliest iterations. In fact, the second season was filmed in the summer of 2021, and filming of the third season began in June of this year.

In real time, Madeleine has been “pregnant” for more than three years.

Emily’s joke from Paris about Madeleine’s pregnancy

So, back to the fact that Madeleine appears in France at the end of season 2. She’s doing it because it’s “now or never,” which doesn’t make sense because she literally avoided working in France because of her pregnancy. Maybe she’s just very attached to her obstetrician, but if that’s the case, then the birth didn’t go as planned. By season 3, she is finally close to having a baby.

Fans received a small salary when the last season finally hit the Netflix schedule.

Madeleine’s water finally broke at the Eiffel Tower restaurant. (Her waters are moving away from Sylvia’s shoes, of course.) She was rushed to the hospital and had a baby boy. Nurses at the hospital joke that this is the “biggest baby” they have given birth to recently. Of course it is. She’s been pregnant for years, all of you.

The good news is that Kate Walsh had a sense of humor about wearing a tummy for so long as part of the cast of “Emily in Paris.” Earlier this year, she told Netflix that this image is suitable for a physical comedy, which she really likes. She shared with Tudum (opens in new tab),

Visually, it’s so funny. One of my favorite shoots was the boardroom scene with Lucas [Bravo, who plays chef Gabriel] and Antoine [perfume company director, played by William Abadi] with a belly. It was a lot of fun to impose this belly on everyone. But at the same time, I was happy to say, “No more pregnancy scenes? OK, great.

So in a way it will be a little sad to see Madeleine without her big tummy. But who knows? “Emily in Paris” has already been renewed for season 4, so there’s always a chance that the show can start right now and Madeline will get pregnant again.