Can Trump still win the election? hoping for a miracle

Although the Electoral College has already certified Joe Biden’s victory, people still wonder if Donald Trump can win the 2020 election.

Google has seen an increase in searches asking if President Donald Trump can still win the 2020 presidential election. Searches occur when the president’s path back to the White House has effectively been closed.

Searches for “Can Trump Still Win Election?” and similar terms posted a significant increase as of December 13, according to Google Trends. There have been periodic spikes in the days since many of the president’s supporters have publicly refused to accept defeat for him.

The Electoral College met and affirmed the victory of President-elect Joe Biden on December 14, which may help explain the increase in searches. Congress will meet to finalize presidential voting on January 6.

At the time of writing this article, Googling “Can Trump Win Election?” returned news articles about possible Republican efforts to roll back the election, and one of the main results was a New York Times article arguing that Trump cannot win the 2020 election at this stage.

As we have reported in Somagnews, the Donald Trump campaign and other Republican litigants have filed more than 50 lawsuits challenging the results, but they have been overwhelmingly unsuccessful.

The US Supreme Court declined to hear a Texas lawsuit that was listed as “the largest” by Trump and some of his supporters. The court, which has a conservative 6-3 majority, has also declined to hear other similar cases.

They could challenge results and demand victory from Donald Trump

However, some of the president’s staunch allies have suggested that Congressional Republicans could challenge the certification of the results on January 6. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a longtime Trump ally, has said, “Nothing is off the table.”

The procedure for questioning and potentially rejecting a state’s voters list is complex and there has not been a successful effort of this kind since the controversial 1876 elections.

Because of corruption or because I won despite corruption? https://t.co/6yoazp4WOm — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2020

The 1887 Electoral Count was passed to address the issues that arose from that election and its non-mandatory deadline for certification, Safe Harbor Day, was met by 47 states, none of them undecided states. The remaining three states had been certified when the Electoral College met.

Since the House of Representatives and the Senate are controlled by Democrats and Republicans, respectively, there is almost zero chance that both houses will agree to reject a voters list based on a Republican objection. If the cameras don’t agree with the certification, it will be unprecedented.

Fox Business anchor Lou Dobbs suggested Tuesday that seven states had chosen lists of grieving voters and the presidency could end up being determined by a rare vote from House delegations.

“If the House and Senate cannot agree on which voters to accept,” Dobbs said, “an untested constitutional procedure could result in each state being given a vote that they could assign to Biden or Trump. And since Republicans have 26 of the 50 state houses, there would at least be a mathematical possibility that President Trump will be named constitutionally elected president. ”

However, the alternative voters who pledged to Trump from the states that have certified Joe Biden’s victory do not have legal capacity and experts have dismissed the idea that Congress pays too much attention to them.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who publicly acknowledged Biden’s victory this week, told his Republican group that he didn’t want any “tricks” during the certification process, according to a report from CNN.

Speculation about how Trump could pull off a last-minute victory is likely to continue long after Jan.6 and until Biden is sworn in at noon on Jan.20.



