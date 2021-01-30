Can truck drivers strike impact internet purchases?

On Thursday (28), the National Council for Road Freight Transport (CNTRC) announced the decision to indefinitely suspend the activities of self-employed workers and those responsible for transporting cargo in the country as of February 1. The category made clear the dissatisfaction with Petrobras, regarding the high values ​​of diesel.

The letter, signed by the Board of Directors, explains that the import parity pricing policy is detrimental to the domestic market and the transportation sector. According to the CNTRC, 30% of workers will continue to work.

Strike impact

The truck drivers strike held in May 2018 can be considered one of the biggest mobilizations made by the category in recent decades. The stoppage impacted all services in the country and, more directly, e-commerce purchases. At the time, the e-commerce platform, Loja Integrada, talked to about 450 owners of virtual stores around Brazil to understand how the strike was affecting the sector.

In the survey, 71.9% of respondents said they were having trouble keeping the delivery schedule to final consumers, while 83% of them said that sales fell noticeably. The consumer, on the other hand, sees the deadline for receiving his products increase by a few more days. As a consequence, 23.8% of respondents to the survey stated that cancellation of purchases was a problem.

This year, some electronic businesses are already preparing for the period. According to the consultants of Mercado Livre, one of the largest e-commerce companies in the country, the company “is following the movements of the sector, and continues to deliver on time”.