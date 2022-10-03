Can Tom Holland pose a threat to the British handsome Henry Cavill in THIS iconic role?

Tom Holland vs. Henry Cavill for this Iconic Role

Since Daniel Craig left the role of Agent 007, the hunt for a new James Bond has begun and continues to this day. James Bond is one of the most iconic roles ever played on screen. With various actors competing for the role, such as Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill, there is no doubt that Cavill is apparently a fan favorite. While The Witcher actor has a long history with the role of Agent 007, Tom Holland is also eager to take Bond’s place. Previously, the Uncharted actor even admitted: “Ultimately, as a young British guy who loves movies, I would like to be James Bond. So, you know, I’m just putting it out there. I mean, I look good in a suit! I’d be like a very short James Bond.”

Holland has even revealed that he casually displays the role, repeatedly stating that he is Bond in interviews. Despite his desire to become the next 007 agent, Tom is only 25 years old. Interestingly, when Henry Cavill was 23 years old, he auditioned for a role in the 2003 film Casino Royale and was rejected due to the fact that he was a little chubby, young and inexperienced for this role.

Is the star of Enola Holmes perfect for this role?

Over the years, we’ve seen Henry Cavill memorize each of his roles. Since his audition at Casino Royale, Cavill has come a long way and turned out to be one of the best performers. Over and over again, actor Enola Holmes has starred in action films such as Mission Impossible: Consequences. Cavill in the title role certainly won’t disappoint, given his performances in The Witcher and Man of Steel.