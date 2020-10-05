Can Separate Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

It was revealed that the US Federal Trade Commission is preparing to file a new antitrust case against Facebook. According to reports, this case comes after Facebook merged its services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. According to Facebook lawyers, it is no longer possible to separate these services from each other.

Facebook, the world’s largest social media platform, looks set to face a new antitrust lawsuit. Moreover, this case will be filed by the US government itself. If this case ends in favor of the government, Facebook seems to be in great trouble.

Facebook bought Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) approved these acquisitions at jet speed, paving the way for Facebook. However, among the approval conditions, it was stated that the institution could audit these purchases later. So it looks like this will come true years later. Because the FTC is preparing to file a lawsuit against Facebook.

Facebook may be asked to leave combined services

Facebook has been trying to combine Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram for a long time. In fact, very serious studies have been done on this subject. However, this situation seemed to bother the FTC. The Wall Street Journal, which received a copy of the 14-page report of Facebook lawyers on the issue, says that the FTC’s case could begin very soon.

According to the data in the report, Facebook lawyers argue that the agreements will be on the agenda after years will lead to a troubled process. Because the studies and integrations made over the years have made it impossible to separate the services from each other. According to lawyers, a demand for the separation of services will cost a lot of money for both users and the company.

In some emails shared by the antitrust subcommittee, it is mentioned that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg made a purchase attempt to eliminate competitors. That’s the main reason for buying WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the subcommittee. It is also stated that Snapchat was also wanted to be purchased at that time and various difficulties were encountered in this regard. Snapchat has not been purchased already, but innovations to Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp have already finished Snapchat.

It is currently unknown how the FTC will file a lawsuit against Facebook. However, this case will likely revolve around Facebook eliminating competition by buying competitors like Instagram and WhatsApp. Time will tell what Facebook will do in this case.



