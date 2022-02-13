Can Ripple (XRP) Exceed $1 In The Short Term? Attention To These Data!

The price has appreciated 25% in a week. So, does this process represent a journey that XRP started to $1? XRP investors have been having a hard time for years, and the fact that the price is still under $ 1 is really annoying, of course, Ripple Labs’ token sales and SEC’s focus on this issue have put investors in a lot of damage. So what does the current outlook indicate?

Ripple (XRP)

XRP price continued to recover after falling more than 70% in a correction between April 2021 and January 2022. On February 13, XRP/USD rallied as high as $0.916, near its 50-week exponential moving average (50-week EMA; red wave) at $0.833. The upside move has opened up possibilities for further bullish momentum, although not decisively, mainly due to a historical buying sentiment around the wave in question.

For example, more than a year after investors turned the tide as resistance, they successfully reclaimed the 50-week EMA as support for the week ending July 27, 2020. Later, the price of XRP rose more than 820% to $1.98 in April 2021, the best level in more than three years.

Conversely, during the bearish cycles between 2018 and 2020, XRP’s 50-week EMA acted as a strong resistance level in many cases. This demonstrated the ability of the wave to withstand bullish rebound sentiments as witnessed during the current price recovery.

Can Ripple (XRP) Exceed $1 In The Short Term?

XRP now needs to stay firmly above its 50-week EMA, which could set it back $1 in the coming days. The level, which is about 25% above current price levels, coincides with XRP’s two key resistance targets. The first is the multi-month downward sloping trendline, which has limited the token’s uptrend since April 2021.

Meanwhile, the second target is the 0.382 Fib line drawn to the Fibonacci retracement level between $2.70 and $0.10, and Ripple (XRP) has a history of capping strong trends by acting as both support and resistance.

Still, the $1 level, which is a lower high, does not promise to remove XRP from its correction bias. Instead, it could bring opportunities for traders to secure their breakout profits, thereby exposing XRP to pullback towards a close support target near $0.71, according to the Fibonacci retracement chart.